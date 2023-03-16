Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

House Divided Beer to represent the Hawkeyes in national beer bracket

By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ahead of the University of Iowa and Auburn NCAA tournament game, a local brewery was getting national attention as the beer for the Hawkeyes.

For the last 3-years, “The Athletic” sports website reached out to breweries near all of the NCAA tournament teams and asked the brewer to pick the one beer they’d drink through the whole tournament as part of its NCAA Beer Guide”

Ely Nano-brewery House Divided was chosen in this year’s bracket of beers to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The owner of the brewery, Cal Corrin, has been brewing beer in his home since the 1990s. He opened his “House Divided” storefront in 2019.

“I’m the brewer, the owner, and do everything,” he said.

The decorations on the well tell you all you have to know about where the name came from, his own household rivalry. Cal is a Cyclones fan, and Lisa, his wife, is a Hawkeyes fan. Between the two, the loser of the Cy-Hawk football game wears the winning team’s shirt to the city’s Fall Fest.

“I had to do it for 6-years straight until this last year,” he said. “She finally had to wear the t-shirt, and I was so happy.”

Last week he got that unexpected email saying he was chosen in this year’s “The Athletic NCAA Beer Guide” in its bracket of beers to represent the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“At first, I thought it was a hoax, but I looked it up, and it was legit,” he said.

He got to pick the beer and knew exactly which beer best fit the occasion, his favorite beer, Back in Black. It’s a fusion of an IPA and a porter. The national attention was something he never thought his nano-brewery would see.

“There are several bigger choices in Iowa city and even in Cedar Rapids,” he said. “We’re just a small nano-brewery here in the small town of Ely, Iowa. I was surprised.”

Cal’s beer represents one of his alma mater’s biggest rivalries, but in this instance, he said he doesn’t have a problem rooting for the Hawks.

“As long as the Hawkeyes aren’t playing the Cyclones, I’ll root for the Hawkeyes,” said Corrin.

The Athletic chose Alluvial Brewing in Ames for the Cyclones and Confluence Brewing for Drake.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Broadband access will soon be available at seven community centers across Berkeley County.
How should Iowa spend millions, expand internet access? State wants to hear opinions
Ahead of the University of Iowa and Auburn NCAA tournament game, a local brewery was getting...
Ahead of the University of Iowa and Auburn NCAA tournament game, a local brewery was getting national attention as the beer for the Hawkeyes.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Dubuque crews respond to fire at manufacturing plant