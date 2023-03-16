Light wintry mix tonight, St. Patrick’s Day will be blustery.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and snow showers come to an end overnight. As the mix moves through we could see some scattered slick spots and stretches. Windy conditions kick in for St Patrick’s Day and stay with us until the start of the weekend.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

GUSTY WIND, SHARPLY COLDER AIR AS ST. PATRICK’S DAY APPROACHES

Gusts greater than 40 mph are likely as the cold front slides to the east. This strong wind is expected to be through Friday. As this wind is coming from the northwest our highs remain in the 20s. This makes it the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since 1993. Our wind chills remain in the single digits so the heavier layers of green clothing will be of benefit.

Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: We may see a few flurries on Saturday, along with some stronger wind up to and above 30 mph, with overall below-normal conditions.

Last Winter Weekend of the Season (KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Spring begins next week on Monday as the Spring Equinox occurs at 4:24 PM. As if Mother Nature follows the calendar a warmup is in store bringing the 40s and 50s back for the start of our new season.

