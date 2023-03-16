Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Light wintry mix tonight, St. Patrick’s Day will be blustery.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and snow showers come to an end overnight. As the mix moves through we could see some scattered slick spots and stretches. Windy conditions kick in for St Patrick’s Day and stay with us until the start of the weekend.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar
The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

GUSTY WIND, SHARPLY COLDER AIR AS ST. PATRICK’S DAY APPROACHES

Gusts greater than 40 mph are likely as the cold front slides to the east. This strong wind is expected to be through Friday. As this wind is coming from the northwest our highs remain in the 20s. This makes it the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since 1993. Our wind chills remain in the single digits so the heavier layers of green clothing will be of benefit.

Current fwind gusts in eastern Iowa
Current feels like temperatures in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: We may see a few flurries on Saturday, along with some stronger wind up to and above 30 mph, with overall below-normal conditions.

Last Winter Weekend of the Season
Last Winter Weekend of the Season(KCRG)

NEXT WEEK: Spring begins next week on Monday as the Spring Equinox occurs at 4:24 PM. As if Mother Nature follows the calendar a warmup is in store bringing the 40s and 50s back for the start of our new season.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a...
Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby’s death
(From Left to Right) Pierra Tanee Baugh, Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, and Qiuinyana Nare Jones
Two suspects charged in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting to be tried together
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Dubuque crews respond to fire at manufacturing plant

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, March 16, 2023
Hang on! A strong cold front hits us tonight, bringing windy conditions through Saturday.
Rain today, cold and blustery for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, March 16