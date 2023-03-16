Show You Care
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa baseball team took down St. Thomas winning 10-1 on Wednesday at Duane Banks Field.

Sam Petersen went 2-for-4 on the day and recorded 5 RBIs. His grand slam in the eighth inning marked the Hawkeyes’ fourth on the season. Raider Tello tallied two RBIs.

Keaton Anthony earned the win on the bump throwing for three innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Up next, Iowa will face South Dakota State on Friday at 2 P.M. in Parkville, Missouri. The Hawkeyes return home this weekend for a doubleheader against the Jackrabbits beginning at noon on Sunday.

