Former Iowa assistant Bruce Pearl on what he learned in Iowa City

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had high praise for his former boss Tom Davis, whom he coached under at Iowa.

“If you want to pay me a compliment, tell me my teams look like Tom Davis’ teams,” Pearl said. “He said ‘you know what we do so go do what we do,’ because a lot of coaches leave and they try a bunch of different stuff.”

Pearl said the Iowa fanbase, just like Auburn’s, is special.

“(They) love their country, love their Hawkeyes like we love our Auburn Tigers,” Pearl said. “The difference between Iowa and Alabama is it’s a little colder up there. But the people in both states are hard-working the best that America has to offer.”

