Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Iowa assistant Bruce Pearl on what he learned in Iowa City

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had high praise for his former boss Tom Davis, whom he coached under at Iowa.
By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KCRG) - “Tom taught me how to coach.”

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had high praise for his former boss Tom Davis, whom he coached under at Iowa.

“If you want to pay me a compliment, tell me my teams look like Tom Davis’ teams,” Pearl said. “He said ‘you know what we do so go do what we do,’ because a lot of coaches leave and they try a bunch of different stuff.”

Pearl said the Iowa fanbase, just like Auburn’s, is special.

“(They) love their country, love their Hawkeyes like we love our Auburn Tigers,” Pearl said. “The difference between Iowa and Alabama is it’s a little colder up there. But the people in both states are hard-working the best that America has to offer.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Hawkeyes improve to 3-0 at Duane Banks Field, take down Tommies 10-1
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named First Team All-American
Spencer Lee
Iowa’s Lee chases history in going for his fourth NCAA title
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament