Dubuque crews respond to fire at manufacturing plant
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:11 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a manufacturing plant in the 4800 block of Chavenelle Rd.
All employees evacuated prior to responders arriving at approximately 5:19 pm. The fire was knocked down by 5:30 pm and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
