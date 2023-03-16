Dubuque crews respond to fire at manufacturing plant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 5:11 pm, the Dubuque Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a manufacturing plant in the 4800 block of Chavenelle Rd.

All employees evacuated prior to responders arriving at approximately 5:19 pm. The fire was knocked down by 5:30 pm and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

