Authorities release name of woman killed in Poweshiek County crash

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released the name of the person who died in a crash in Poweshiek County on Tuesday morning.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said 74-year-old Mary Cowan died, and another person in the car was injured.

Officials said Cowan was driving an SUV when she ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highways 6 and 63. The vehicle hit a trailer pulled by a pick-up truck.

The collision pushed the trailer into the opposite lane, where a semi hit it. All three vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The SUV Cowan was driving then caught fire.

The other person injured in the crash was taken to the hospital.

