Yet another Thursday storm is set to roll in

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again, we are looking at the weather becoming more active on Thursday. Watch for a cloud increase tonight. As our Thursday begins clouds will be overhead and showers will move in from the west.

NEXT SYSTEM ON THURSDAY: This time around, look for mostly rainfall this time around as temperatures remain steady, in the 40s for much of the day. As we cool in the evening, the chance for some snowflakes mixing isn’t out of the question in the far northwest as the system pulls away. In terms of rainfall amounts, up to 0.50″ is possible.

Current Satellite and Radar
Current Satellite and Radar.   (KCRG)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Behind our Thursday system, a cold and blustery St. Patrick’s Day is expected. This will probably be the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since 1993. This time around, plan on highs only into the 20s and when combined with a gusty northwest wind of 20-40+ mph, wind chills of 0-10 appear likely during the daylight hours.

St Patrick's Day Forecast
St Patrick's Day Forecast(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Continued cold weather is likely on Saturday and wind chills may go below zero for a short time in the morning. Expect highs into the 20s Saturday with a return to some 30s (and lighter wind) on Sunday.

