Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A warm and windy Wednesday, rain on track for Thursday

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a warm and windy Wednesday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wind headlines the weather story in the coming days, bringing changes to our temperatures in both directions.

Today is a windy but warmer Wednesday. Look for a southerly breeze to bring in warmer air, pushing our highs into the 50s this afternoon for much of eastern Iowa. A welcome warm-up for sure! Clouds will increase as the day wears on, becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

NEXT SYSTEM STILL ON TRACK FOR THURSDAY... Those are words that seem like we’ve been able to say for weeks now! Tomorrow comes with our all-too-familiar Thursday precipitation chance. This time around, look for mostly rainfall this time around as temperatures remain steady, in the 40s for much of the day. As we cool in the evening, the chance for some snowflakes mixing isn’t out of the question in the far northwest as the system pulls away. In terms of rainfall amounts, a tenth to a quarter inch appears to be a reasonable estimation.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast depicting rain over the area tomorrow afternoon, March 16th,...
Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast depicting rain over the area tomorrow afternoon, March 16th, 2023.(KCRG)

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Behind our Thursday system, a cold and blustery St. Patrick’s day is expected. This will probably be the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since the big Arctic blast of 1993. For that one, we only hit 23 for our high. This time around, plan on highs only into the 20s and when combined with a gusty northwest wind of 20-40+ mph, wind chills of 0-10 appear likely during the daylight hours.

Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on!
Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on!(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Continued cold weather is likely on Saturday and wind chills may go below zero for a short time in the morning. Expect highs into the 20s Saturday with a return to some 30s (and lighter wind) on Sunday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, March 15
Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast depicting rain over the area tomorrow afternoon, March 16th,...
Breezy and milder today, cold front hits tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, March 15th, 2023