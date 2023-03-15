Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wapello man in critical condition after rollover crash

Wapello man in critical condition after rollover crash
Wapello man in critical condition after rollover crash(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Louisa County deputies responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Wapello.

Chief Deputy Marquardt says law enforcement officials traveled west of Wapello at the end of Locust Street at 7:47 a.m. The accident happened near the Locust Street ending, close to Spencer Industries, according to officials.

Deputies on scene found a man, the driver, outside the vehicle and it was determined that he had been involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, officials said. Jacob Miller, 18, of Wapello was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is in critical condition at this time.

Officials on the scene determined Miller was driving a gray 2004 GMC Yukon when he traveled into the field and rolled multiple times.

Deputies say the crash may have occurred Monday night at an unknown time, and the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information about seeing Miller or the vehicle on Monday night, or overnight has been asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 319-523-4371.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Bakery credits taxpayer supported market and late-night for first store
Bakery credits taxpayer-supported market and late-night show for first store
Alzheimers Disease takes toll on caretakers as well.
Report: Alzheimer’s Disease takes mental and physical toll on caregivers as well
On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a state government reorganization bill in a 58 to 39 vote..
Iowa House passes massive state government reorganization bill
Marlon Jackson
Cedar Rapids man found guilty of reckless use of firearm, dangerous weapon in April 2022 shooting death
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill