Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby’s death

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a newborn baby.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a newborn baby.

According to court documents, Megan Staude, 25, gave birth to the baby boy in late February. But officials say she put the baby in a box and didn’t care for him for two days.

Staude’s father, 64-year-old Rodney Staude, allegedly helped her place the baby in a trash bag. He was still alive at the time, according to court documents. The baby stayed alive for several minutes before he stopped moving.

The bag with the baby’s dead body was then placed in a ditch outside Norwalk. Police later used cadaver dogs to help find the body.

Authorities said Megan Staude gave them conflicting information about the death of the baby. She initially told authorities the baby had died on the way to the hospital, and she was told to go bury him. She later admitted to the circumstances of the baby’s death, according to court documents.

Police told KCCI that Megan Staude’s coworkers grew suspicious and contacted police after noticing she was no longer pregnant, and her story didn’t add up.

An autopsy has been conducted, and results are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officials from Iowa Health and Human Services said cases like this highlight the importance of Safe Haven Laws.

Any child up to 90 days old can be left at any hospital or health care facility, and parents will not face any prosecution.

People can also surrender babies by calling 911.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge

Latest News

A Norwalk woman and her father have been charged with first degree murder in the death of a...
Two from Norwalk charged with murder in baby's death
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, March 15th, 2023
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half...
Hawkeyes ready to take out ‘anger’ at the NCAA Tournament after Big Ten Tournament loss
The EPA is proposing new regulations for keeping six so-called “forever chemicals” out of...
EPA proposes limits for ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowans’ drinking water