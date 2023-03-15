Show You Care
Rodgers intends to play for the New York Jets next season

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that his intention is to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

““I made it clear my intention was to play and to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. He said he made his decision on Friday.

“This isn’t a decision day. This isn’t me deciding and announcing to the world what’s going on. That’s already happened. This is clearing things up,” Rodgers said on the show.

Rodgers went through his career path, explaining that the Packers front office regime is different than when he entered the league in 2005. He feels there has been a “shift” in the front office that included “shopping” Rodgers shortly ahead of his darkness retreat in February.

“The Packers want to move and have let me know that in so many words,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he was “90% retiring” when entering the darkness retreat. He added the trade is not done yet, but it’s a matter of time before the Packers and the Jets work it out.

“I love that city. I love that organization and always going to have love for that organization. The facts are right now they want to move on and now so do I,” Rodgers said.

“My life is better because of my time in Green Bay. But we’ve just got to look at the reality. They want me to move on.”

Rodgers is following a similar path to former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was traded to the Jets in the 2008 offseason. Favre was traded for a fourth round draft pick.

Rodgers has been with the Packers after 18 seasons in Green Bay, 15 of them as the starter. He is the franchise leader in touchdowns with 475 in his career. He owns nine of the top ten single season marks for passer rating in a season.

In 2011, he led the Packers to their fourth Super Bowl by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers was 24-39 with 304 yards and three touchdowns, earning him Super Bowl MVP. He has four NFL MVP’s, which is second in NFL history behind Peyton Manning.

If Rodgers is traded, Jordan Love will enter 2023 as the presumed starter under center. Love has played in ten games with one start in his three-year NFL career. He impressed in relief of Aaron Rodgers against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 12, when he was 6-9 with 113 yards and one touchdown. Love was 14-21 with 195 yards last season.

