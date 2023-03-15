Show You Care
Riverside Park in Muscatine temporarily closes restrooms due to vandalism

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department said the restrooms near the playground at Riverside Park are temporarily closed.

In a press release, department officials said the restrooms were found to have been severely damaged by vandalism overnight.

The restrooms are expected to remain closed until repairs can be made.

