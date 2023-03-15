Riverside Park in Muscatine temporarily closes restrooms due to vandalism
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department said the restrooms near the playground at Riverside Park are temporarily closed.
In a press release, department officials said the restrooms were found to have been severely damaged by vandalism overnight.
The restrooms are expected to remain closed until repairs can be made.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.