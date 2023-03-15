Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Report: Alzheimer’s Disease takes mental and physical toll on caregivers as well

A new report shows the impact of Alzheimer's disease or other dementias on caregivers. It also predicts a shortage in healthcare professionals in the future.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report highlights the impact of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias on caregivers. It also predicts a shortage in healthcare professionals in the coming years.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee speaks with a Senior Program Manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter about the new report.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Bakery credits taxpayer supported market and late-night for first store
Bakery credits taxpayer-supported market and late-night show for first store
On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a state government reorganization bill in a 58 to 39 vote..
Iowa House passes massive state government reorganization bill
Marlon Jackson
Cedar Rapids man found guilty of reckless use of firearm, dangerous weapon in April 2022 shooting death
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill