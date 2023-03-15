Operation Quickfind: Emma Alcorn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quick Find For 15-year-old Emma Elizabeth Alcorn.

Alcorn was last seen on March 13th, 2023, in rural Swisher at 8:30 am. Officials are unsure what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen but say she often wears a Kendra Scott necklace metal chain with a red stone.

She is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police.

