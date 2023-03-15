Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Operation Quickfind: Emma Alcorn

Emma Alcorn
Emma Alcorn(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Operation Quick Find For 15-year-old Emma Elizabeth Alcorn.

Alcorn was last seen on March 13th, 2023, in rural Swisher at 8:30 am. Officials are unsure what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen but say she often wears a Kendra Scott necklace metal chain with a red stone.

She is 5′6″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She has dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

Latest News

An office building at 3003 Tasman Drive in Santa Clara, California; at the time this photo was...
Bank failures could change policy decisions around inflation
Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting that...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting
A fire displaced several residents of a Cedar Falls apartment on Monday night.
Fire displaces several residents of Cedar Falls apartment
Aaron Warner, CEO of ProCircular in Coralville.
CEO of ProCircular named ‘Iowa’s 2023 SBA Small Business Person of the Year’