Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New clinical trial hopes to help colon cancer patients avoid surgery

By Emily Schrad
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month and experts say by 2030, it will be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for people under the age of 50.

A new clinical trial at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is hoping to change the way colon cancer is treated.

This trial will use immunotherapy as a treatment for those with early-stage colon cancer to try and avoid surgery altogether.

Dr. Saima Sharif with University of Iowa Hospitals said she was inspired to start the trial by seeing how immunotherapy worked in patients who were experiencing late stages of other types of cancer.

She said they were seeing responses in people with lung cancers and melanoma. In some cases, she said the cancer would even go away.

But those were in patients with late-stage cancers.

However, with those promising results, Dr. Sharif said she started to wonder if that immunotherapy could work in people with *early-stage colon cancer to be able to skip surgery.

“That with the fact that they’ve had half of their colon taken out is, is very life altering for these patients which that it’s not temporary. As I mentioned, it’s usually permanent change of the quality of life for them. So that’s our goal to get this data and say it is safe to avoid surgery in these patients and if we are not doing them any harm by not taking their cancer out,” she said.

The immunotherapy trial begins on Monday.

Sharif said participants will be referred to the trial by gastroenterologists and surgeons already working with colon cancer patients.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

Latest News

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives around Omaha forward Akol Arop (33) during the first half...
Hawkeyes ready to take out ‘anger’ at the NCAA Tournament after Big Ten Tournament loss
The EPA is proposing new regulations for keeping six so-called “forever chemicals” out of...
EPA proposes limits for ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowans’ drinking water
New trail looks to avoid surgery for colon cancer patients
New clinical trial hopes to help colon cancer patients avoid surgery
Emma Alcorn
Operation Quickfind: Emma Alcorn