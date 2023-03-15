Kris Murray voted third team All-America by Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Kris Murray was voted third-team All-America by both the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the Associated Press on Wednesday.
Murray has scored 30+ points on four occasions, 25+ points on nine occasions, and 20+ points fifteen times this season.
He was recognized as a first-team All-Big Ten honoree and is a semifinalist for the Wooden, Oscar Roberston, and Lute Olson national player of the year award. He’s also a finalist for the Karl Malone Award.
The Hawkeyes will take on Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.