Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa House passes massive state government reorganization bill

The measure would reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a state government reorganization bill in a 58 to 39 vote..

SF 514 would reduce the number of state agencies from 37 to 16.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement after the vote:

“For decades, Iowans have seen state government grow beyond its means. Today, the Iowa House joined me and the Iowa Senate to declare an end to bloated bureaucracy. We are making government smaller, more efficient, and more effective. We are saving taxpayer dollars and putting Iowans’ needs first. This transformational legislation will put Iowa in the best position to help our state thrive.”

Democrats have criticized the bill saying that it gives too much authority to the governor.

The bill has already passed the Iowa Senate and now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Bakery credits taxpayer supported market and late-night for first store
Bakery credits taxpayer-supported market and late-night show for first store
Alzheimers Disease takes toll on caretakers as well.
Report: Alzheimer’s Disease takes mental and physical toll on caregivers as well
Marlon Jackson
Cedar Rapids man found guilty of reckless use of firearm, dangerous weapon in April 2022 shooting death
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill
Iowa House passes massive government reorganization bill