Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named First Team All-American

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named a unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

It’s the second consecutive year in which she has received the honor.

Clark recently became the first player in Big Ten Tournament Championship history to record a triple-double. She was then voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player by the media.

She was also named Big Ten Player of the Year. The Athletic also named her National Player of the Year.

Monika Czinano also earned honorable mention by the AP for a second year in a row.

Ashley Joens of Iowa State was named Second-Team All-American.

