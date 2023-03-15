Show You Care
Hawkeyes ready to take out ‘anger’ at the NCAA Tournament after Big Ten Tournament loss

In their 8 vs. 9 matchup with Auburn, the Hawkeyes are trying to harness their anger into action.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KCRG) - In their last two postseason tournaments, the Hawkeyes have gone one-and-done.

“I want that feeling of anger and disappointment to linger,” said senior Filip Rebraća. “We know we don’t want that to happen again”

“A lot of guys weren’t happy with just our overall performance in the Big Ten tournament this last week,” said junior Kris Murray. “I think we gotta take that anger out and on both sides of the ball. Our captains are doing a great job doing that, everyone’s playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. Last few days with talking about it, now it’s time to put it into action.”

