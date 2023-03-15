Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque shooting suspect now also facing robbery charge

New court documents show the suspect charged in a deadly shooting last month in Dubuque is now charged with robbery in the case.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - New court documents show the suspect charged in a deadly shooting last month in Dubuque is now also charged with robbery in the case.

Prosecutors charged Aaron Johnson with first degree robbery as well as first degree murder for allegedly shooting Lonnie Burns on February 7.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.

An initial investigation found there was a disturbance involving several people when a gun became involved and gunshots went off.

Police said people then ran from the area in several directions.

Court documents now say Johnson intended to either rob and assault Burns, or rob and threaten him.

Johnson’s next court appearance is set for next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge

Latest News

Joshua Pendleton, 36, of Fort Dodge. (Courtesy: Webster County Jail)
Iowa Supreme Court denies appeal for man convicted of killing Fort Dodge pastor
Some major improvements are coming to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit
Some major improvements are coming to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit
The Iowa Supreme Court denied a man's request to take up his case over the killing of a pastor...
Iowa Supreme Court denies appeal for man convicted of killing Fort Dodge pastor