Dubuque shooting suspect now also facing robbery charge

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - New court documents show the suspect charged in a deadly shooting last month in Dubuque is now also charged with robbery in the case.

Prosecutors charged Aaron Johnson with first degree robbery as well as first degree murder for allegedly shooting Lonnie Burns on February 7.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue.

An initial investigation found there was a disturbance involving several people when a gun became involved and gunshots went off.

Police said people then ran from the area in several directions.

Court documents now say Johnson intended to either rob and assault Burns, or rob and threaten him.

Johnson’s next court appearance is set for next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.