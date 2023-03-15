Show You Care
Des Moines zoo plans to add big cat exhibit

Some major improvements are coming to the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is planning some major improvements.

The state’s Destination Iowa program is granting the zoo more than $3 million to help it build a new big cat conservation exhibit.

The funding will also help expand the current seal and sea lion facility.

In all, Destination Iowa is giving out about $115 million to 46 tourism and economic development projects across the state, including several projects in eastern Iowa.

