City of Cedar Rapids faces OSHA citations at water treatment plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An employee falling off a ladder will cost the city of Cedar Rapids around $12,000 after a city employee fell off a ladder at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant and ended up in the hospital.

Documents, which TV9 received from an open records request, show OSHA gave the city of Cedar Rapids five different citations labeled as serious. 4 of the 5 were late reduced to non-serious violations after city staff met with OSHA, according to an email from City Manager Jeff Pomeranz to members of the city council. However, the fine wasn’t reduced.

Two citations were centered around the ladder not inspected, according to documents. OSHA said one ladder was coated in lime, which is used to treat water, and the worker was carrying a hose at the time. Safety standards require workers not to carry objects on a ladder because it can throw off their balance.

OSHA also says inspectors found some machinery was being used that didn’t have equipment attached that’s meant to protect employees. City Manager Jeff Pomeranz told members of the city council the conditions were addressed immediately after the incident and prior to the citation in an email.

