Cedar Rapids man found guilty of reckless use of firearm, dangerous weapon in April 2022 shooting death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was found guilty in connection with the April shooting death of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle.

On April 25th, 2022, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive Southwest where they found Frondle unresponsive and lying in the intersection with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Following an investigation, police arrested 43-year-old Marlon Jackson. According to the criminal complaint, Jackson claims he exited his apartment building to investigate a potential burglary of his car in the parking lot. After examining his vehicle, he encountered Frondle walking in his direction. He then claimed that Frondle saw him carrying a firearm and that there was a confrontation between the two of them. Jackson also claims that he fired warning shots before firing the shots that ended up killing Frondle.

On February 17th, 2023, a jury found Jackson guilty of Reckless Use of a Firearm, and Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime. He was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for May 12th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.