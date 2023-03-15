Show You Care
Breezy and milder today, cold front hits tomorrow

Plan on a really nice Wednesday with highs well into the 50s! Rain returns tomorrow.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a welcome warmup with highs well into the 50s and breezy south winds kicking in. Plan on plenty of sunshine initially, with some higher, thinner cirrus clouds filtering in as the day goes on.

NEXT SYSTEM STILL ON TRACK FOR THURSDAY...

THURSDAY: You can set your watch to it, lately, that Thursday will feature some weather. This time, at least it’s pretty much all rainfall. There might be a little snow at the very tail end on Thursday evening, but accumulations and impacts appear very minimal at this point. In terms of rainfall amounts, a tenth to a quarter inch appears to be a reasonable estimation.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast depicting rain over the area tomorrow afternoon, March 16th,...
ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Windy and cold! This will probably be the coldest St. Patrick’s Day in eastern Iowa since the big Arctic blast of 1993. For that one, we only hit 23 for our high. This time around, plan on highs only into the 20s and when combined with a gusty northwest wind of 20-40+ mph, wind chills of 0-10 appear likely during the daylight hours.

Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on!
THIS WEEKEND: Continued cold weather is likely on Saturday and wind chills may go below zero for a short time in the morning. Expect highs into the 20s Saturday with a return to some 30s (and lighter wind) on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

