Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bakery credits taxpayer-supported market and late-night show for first store

A Cedar Rapids bakery, Shawnniecakes, is crediting the exposure it received from the NewBo City Market and the Late Show for helping it grow.
By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids bakery, Shawnniecakes, is crediting the exposure it received from the NewBo City Market and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert for helping it grow into its first storefront at Collins Community Credit Union.

The NewBo City Market is a taxpayer-supported nonprofit, which helps small businesses grow in Cedar Rapids. The market, which was established after the Flood of 2008, has helped 15 business owners open brick-and-mortar shops in the last 10 years.

LeShawn Smith, who owns Shawnniecakes, said the market was helpful to grow her bakery into the storefront because it put her in a community of other small businesses that helped each other. She also said the market helped her get more exposure for her business along with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Smith said the new storefront created new challenges, but she believes she can handle those difficulties after spending time at the market.

Julie Parisi, who is the executive director for NewBo City Market, said the nonprofit helps businesses from offering reduced rent, childcare stipends and a place to work on the business. She said Shawnniecakes is a success story for the nonprofit because its goal is to serve as an incubator for businesses.

“It’s super exciting,” Parisi said. “Anytime one of our business owners makes a move like this, we’re thrilled to see it.”

Crews for the market were seen painting over the pink walls as they prepared Shawnniecake’s old space in the market for a new business.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma.
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali (right) and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour (left), both of...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

Latest News

Some in Dubuque have concerns over the merger and how it will impact the city.
Dubuque businesses respond to railroad merger
The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
City of Cedar Rapids faces OSHA citations at water treatment plant
Alzheimers Disease takes toll on caretakers as well.
Report: Alzheimer’s Disease takes mental and physical toll on caregivers as well
On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a state government reorganization bill in a 58 to 39 vote..
Iowa House passes massive state government reorganization bill