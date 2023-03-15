Show You Care
Animal Rescue League of Iowa respond to emaciated horses in Keokuk

Photo by: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Photo by: Animal Rescue League of Iowa
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 13th, 2023, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office rescued four horses in need of immediate help.

Two of the four horses were reportedly in terrible condition with one of the horses collapsing as they were taken back to the Animal Rescue League’s facility in Des Moines. That horse was taken to the veterinary hospital at Iowa State University for emergency round-the-clock care. Her condition is not yet stable.

Officials also say that all of the horses are undersocialized and will need behavioral rehabilitation after undergoing a special refeeding program to help regain weight safely.

