Juvenile robbed at school bus stop in New Orleans, police say

A parent of the victim reported the incident to the police.
A parent of the victim reported the incident to the police.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at about 6:40 a.m. on March 14 while the boy was at a school bus stop, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A parent of the victim reported the incident to the police.

Police initially reported the suspects got out of a black SUV and demanded the victim’s cell phone at gunpoint. The victim complied and the suspects took off.

New Orleans police later reported two juvenile females were arrested in connection to the incident and charged with armed robbery. Their identities have not been released.

New Orleans police originally reported the victim’s age was 10 but later issued a correction, stating the victim’s age was 17.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

