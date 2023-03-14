Show You Care
Warmth is but a day away

By Joe Winters
Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday’s sunshine was nice to see, but on Wednesday warmer temperatures kick in. Overnight a partly cloudy sky remains in place, which we carry into tomorrow. This time of the year sunshine and southerly winds can really help our temperatures climb.

Tomorrow Forecast
Tomorrow Forecast(KCRG)

Warmer Wednesday

Warmer southerly breezes are expected to be with us through the day. Wind gusts to 30 mph are possible with a partly cloudy sky. Look for above-normal temperatures during the afternoon with highs topping 50.

Pinpoint Futurecast Thursday
Pinpoint Futurecast Thursday(KCRG)

A Week Bit Chilly

After some rainfall on Thursday, the wind shifts direction bringing in a chance of snow showers as the storm system moves out. A tight pressure gradient will be in place which means windy conditions build from the northwest. Wind gusts on Friday could exceed 40 mph dropping the wind chill near zero. Friday will highs fall into the 20s with some scattered flurries. Alas, St. Patrick’s Day will be windy and cold.

Windy Setup
Windy Setup(KCRG)

Have a good night!

