US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

