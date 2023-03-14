Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting

POSTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting that injured two people in Postville on Monday.

The Postville Police Department said the shooting happened at around 5:10 p.m. at the State Street Apartments on 439 State Drive.

Police said two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was later taken to a La Crosse hospital for more treatment.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ayale Ali and 22-year-old Mohamed Nour, both of Postville. They are both charged with felony attempted murder and burglary.

Police said there is no public safety concern.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.