Sunshine today, warmth tomorrow, then our next Thursday system

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The sunshine is back with us today, the warmth follows tomorrow, then Thursday comes with yet another chance for precipitation.

While it will still be cool today, plentiful sunshine overhead will help things feel a bit nicer. Temperatures warm a bit more than yesterday and should top out above freezing for most of eastern Iowa. With that, we should be able to melt off some more snow. Even more snowmelt happens tomorrow with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon, aided by breezy southerly winds, 20-30 mph at times.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY...

You can set your watch to it. The next system arrives on Thursday mainly in the form of rain with a rain/snow mix to finish it out in the evening hours. Right now, any accumulation looks minimal in our area, though we’ll continue to watch the track on this. Conceptually, if Iowa were to get much snow out of it, it’s generally central and western parts of the state and not as much here. In terms of rainfall amounts, a quarter inch or so appears to be a reasonable estimate.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid on Thursday, March 16th, 2023. (KCRG)

COLDER AND WINDY FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY...

It’ll be a cold and very windy finish to the week. With highs only in the 20s and winds gusting over 40mph, it appears likely that wind chills will sit in the 0-10 range for much of our St. Patrick’s Day! A few flurries may get squeezed out in the Arctic air as well. Plan on the chill to continue right into the weekend, though no big precipitation chances are likely and it should be mostly or entirely dry aside from a few flurries on Saturday.

Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on! (KCRG)

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.