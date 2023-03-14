Show You Care
Sunshine returns today, still tracking the Thursday system

Plan on a return to some March sunshine with highs into the 30s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine returns to eastern Iowa and while yesterday featured zero snowmelt, we should be able to get some today. Plan on highs into the mid-upper 30s this afternoon with a light south wind. Tomorrow continues to look like the pick day of the week with highs in the 50s. A gusty south wind will accompany the warmup and some of those gusts may approach 30 mph in the afternoon. Snowmelt should be swift and we’ll essentially have no snow cover left by late Wednesday night.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY...

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.(KCRG)

You can set your watch to it. The next system arrives on Thursday in the form of rain with a rain/snow mix to finish it out in the evening hours. Right now, any accumulation looks minimal in our area, though we’ll continue to watch the track on this. Conceptually, if Iowa were to get much snow out of it, it’s generally central and western parts of the state and not as much here. In terms of rainfall amounts, a quarter inch or so appears to be a reasonable estimate.

COLDER AND WINDY FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY...

Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on!
Forecast wind gusts for St. Patrick's Day afternoon. Hang on!(KCRG)

It’ll be a cold and very windy finish to the week. With highs only in the 20s and winds gusting over 40mph, it appears likely that wind chills will sit in the 0-10 range for much of our St. Patrick’s Day! A few flurries may get squeezed out in the Arctic air as well. Plan on the chill to continue right into the weekend, though no big precipitation chances are likely and it should be mostly or entirely dry aside from a few flurries on Saturday.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid on Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
First Alert Forecast