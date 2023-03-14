Search for Linn-Mar school district superintendent narrows to three finalists

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District Board of Directors has narrowed the pool of candidates for the district’s next superintendent to three finalists.

The board said it started with 13 applicants, with five of them being invited to screening interviews on March 10.

Candidates Amy Kortemeyer, Nick Ouellette, and Chace Ramey have emerged as the three finalists.

Final interviews with the finalists are expected to take place on March 22, and the board will meet to reach a final decision after that.

Kortemeyer, a member of the American Association of School Superintendents, is currently one of two deputy superintendents for the Iowa city Community School District.

Ouellette is currently the superintendent of the Hudson School District in northwestern Wisconsin. He previously served as the superintendent of the Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove districts in Iowa.

Ramey is currently a deputy superintendent in the Iowa City Community School District. He previously served as the chief human resources officer in the Iowa City district.

After a decision is made, the new superintendent will begin in the role on July 1.

Last year, current Superintendent Shannon Bisgard announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year. He has been working in the district for 20 years and has served as superintendent since 2018.

