Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Princeton student charged with joining mob’s Capitol attack

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot.(TapTheForwardAssist / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Princeton University student was arrested Tuesday on charges that he joined other rioters in pushing against police officers guarding an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack, court records show.

Larry Fife Giberson, 21, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was at the front line of the mob’s fight against police in a tunnel when one of the officers was briefly crushed between rioters and tunnel doors, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit. Giberson waved other rioters into the tunnel before joining a second round of “heave ho” pushing against police, the agent said.

Giberson tried in vain to start a chant of “Drag them out!” and then cheered on rioters using weapons and pepper spray against police in the tunnel, according to the FBI. Giberson remained in that area for roughly an hour on Jan. 6, 2021, the affidavit says.

Giberson was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, on charges including a felony count of civil disorder, according to a court filing. He faces four other counts including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Giberson’s release from custody after his initial court appearance in Washington on Tuesday.

Charles Burnham, an attorney for Giberson, declined to comment on the charges.

University spokesman Michael Hotchkiss said in an email Tuesday that Giberson is currently enrolled at Princeton as an undergraduate.

“We don’t have anything to add beyond that,” Hotchkiss wrote.

Giberson was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the mob’s assault on police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrance, the affidavit says.

The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public’s help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted mages of Giberson online using the “#DragThemOut” hashtag moniker.

Investigators matched photos of Giberson from the Capitol to several images found on Instagram and Princeton University’s website, the FBI agent said. The FBI interviewed Giberson at the Princeton Police Department in the presence of an attorney before his arrest.

Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot, which disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The FBI agent’s affidavit doesn’t say whether Giberson attended the “Stop the Steal” rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a crowd of supporters on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Wild weather is impacting millions of people from coast-to-coast Tuesday.
More rain, snow, flooding pounding both U.S. coasts
Emma Alcorn
Operation Quickfind: Emma Alcorn