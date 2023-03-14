Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowans oppose using eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong majority of Iowans are in agreement over their opposition to carbon capture pipeline companies using eminent domain to force landowners to give up land for their projects.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 78 percent of Iowans oppose the state-granted power to take over land from unwilling landowners. That’s compared to just 15 percent who are in favor and seven percent who are unsure.

Those who are opposed to the use of eminent domain come from all political parties, genders, incomes, and areas of the state.

The poll comes as Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures say they want to use eminent domain powers to acquire land from Iowans who have refused to sell.

A third company, Wolf Carbon Solutions, also wants to build a pipeline, but has not requested eminent domain power for the project. The company hosted a meeting with residents to discuss the project in December. It would add a 350-mile pipeline that runs through Linn, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties.

The ethanol industry said without eminent domain, there would be fewer pipelines, and without pipelines, three-quarters of ethanol production would be lost.

See the full results of the poll here.

