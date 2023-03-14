Show You Care
One-on-one interview with US Sen. Joni Ernst

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Recently, President Joe Biden released his proposed budget plan. Many Republicans are critical of the plan, including U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, of Iowa.

KTIV’s Clayton Anderson sat down for a one on one interview with the Senator.

Ernst has been vocal about Biden’s budget proposal, saying the tax hike will “help fund liberal initiatives.”

“We have seen the President really focused on a number of initiatives over the course of the past two years that he’s been in office that only Democrats have supported, not bipartisan support in the Senate or the House.” Said Senator Joni Ernst, “And things like the Green New Deal. A lot of that with the Inflation Reduction Act actually focused on climate control and other green initiatives that were taking taxpayer dollars, but not necessarily providing a good path forward for our taxpayers, when it comes to creating jobs are supporting farmers or other initiatives that we would love to see in the state of Iowa.”

When asked if she agreed with anything in the President’s plan she said “Well, I would agree that in the President’s budget proposal that we do need to focus more on national security, we have seen a slight bump up in national security. But unfortunately, the percentage increase that the President has proposed doesn’t even keep up with the rate of inflation.”

A part of the President’s proposal is to increase taxes for people making more than $400,000. Her response to a tax increase, “Well, I think it is very tough to raise taxes this year. And when we look at the budget, if you really dig down deep, the majority of the taxes are actually falling to those that are making under $400,000 a year. And I think it’s really hard when you are hitting the middle class, those that are out there working at their jobs every single day, trying to make ends meet. So I do think that it needs more scrutiny, and we need to hear more conclusively what his plans are.”

