One dead, one injured in Poweshiek County crash
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Poweshiek County Monday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 6 and 63.
In a crash report, officials said the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a trailer pulled by a pickup truck.
The collision pushed the trailer into the opposite lane, where a semi hit it.
All three vehicles ended up in the ditch, and the SUV caught fire.
One person was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV died. Troopers have not released that person’s name.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.