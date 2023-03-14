One dead, one injured in Poweshiek County crash

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died and another was injured in a crash involving three vehicles in Poweshiek County Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 6 and 63.

In a crash report, officials said the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a trailer pulled by a pickup truck.

The collision pushed the trailer into the opposite lane, where a semi hit it.

All three vehicles ended up in the ditch, and the SUV caught fire.

One person was taken to a hospital. The driver of the SUV died. Troopers have not released that person’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.

