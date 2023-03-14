Show You Care
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The mother of Xavior Harrelson, the ten-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Poweshiek County in 2021 and was later found dead, was sentenced in Polk County court Tuesday on a felony drug charge.

Sarah Harrelson, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of delivering methamphetamine in January. She was accused of trying to sell methamphetamine to an undercover officer in February 2022 in Des Moines. KCCI-TV reports a judge gave Harrelson a 10-year suspended sentence and two years probation. Harrelson’s lawyers said that she’s been homeless since bailing out of jail and is living in Des Moines-area shelters. They also said that Harrelson has also been diagnosed with a nervous system disease and had her left leg amputated, KCCI reported.

Sarah’s son, Xavior, disappeared from their home on May 27, 2021, in Montezuma. His disappearance prompted a massive search effort involving the public and law enforcement. His case gained national attention as the second high-profile disappearance in the county in less than three years following the July 2018 disappearance and murder of Mollie Tibbetts from nearby Brooklyn.

A farmer found Xavior’s body in a field on September 30, 2021, about four miles from where he disappeared. Officials have released few details surrounding his disappearance and death but said his death is being investigated as suspicious. No arrests have been made in the case and officials continue to seek any information related to Xavior’s disappearance and death.

