Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

A Davidson County, N.C., man was arrested and accused of abducting a 13-year-old girl from Texas. (WXII, DAVIDSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WBTV Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl from Texas was found locked in an outbuilding in Davidson County, North Carolina, WBTV reports.

Law enforcement says she had been talking to Jorge Camacho, 34, through social media and said the discussions were “consistent with grooming and enticement.”

During a news conference, Davidson County Sheriff Richard Simmons warned parents of the dangers of social media and stressed that adults should monitor any and all online communications.

“This is becoming a major problem and this is how kids are sold into human trafficking,” Simmons said.

Camacho allegedly paid the girl to leave home so he could pick her up in a car that was registered to an address in Davidson County. He then took her to Lexington, North Carolina.

The girl has been brought back to Dallas after treatment.

Camacho was arrested and given a $1,250,000 bond. He was charged with the following felonies:

  • Child abduction
  • Felonious restraint of a child
  • Human trafficking
  • Two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15
  • Two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child under 15
  • Indecent liberties with a child

More charges are pending.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg, we feel, so we’re still investigating this as well,” Simmons said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

Latest News

Two people are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting that...
Two charged with attempted murder in Postville shooting
A fire displaced several residents of a Cedar Falls apartment on Monday night.
Fire displaces several residents of Cedar Falls apartment
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
NASA is launching TEMPO, an instrument into space that is designed to monitor air pollution in...
NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution