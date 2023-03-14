Show You Care
Former Univ. of Iowa music professor pleads guilty to distribution of meth, child pornography

John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a...
John Muriello, 65, of Iowa City, is accused of buying meth, as much as an ounce or more at a time, from a supplier in California, and having multiple electronic devices containing thousands of pornographic media files.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former University of Iowa music professor has pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and distribution of meth, resulting in death.

Court documents say John Muriello, of Iowa City, bought meth, as much as an ounce or more at a time, from a supplier in California, and had multiple electronic devices containing thousands of pornographic media files.

Additionally, investigators said one computer found at Muriello’s Iowa City residence had chats involving the use and distribution of drugs and child pornography.

Muriello was placed on leave in May of last year when an investigation began. He then retired in July last year.

Muriello pleaded guilty to the charges in court on Feb. 17.

