Former President Trump makes campaign stop in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump made his first stop in Iowa since announcing his plans for a 2024 White House run.

Trump spoke with supporters at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds was there to introduce the former president.

Trump spoke to Iowans about things he said accomplished during his time in office.

He also took time to speak on what he says he plans on doing if he’s elected for another term.

“Within hours of my inauguration. I will cancel every Biden policy that’s brutalizing our farmers. We will crush the deep state. We will save our economy, we will defend our farmers, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House. And we will make America great again,” said Trump.

Trump’s stop in the Hawkeye state is the latest in a string of Republican candidate and projected candidate visits.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was just in the Quad Cities last week and Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has made a few stops in Iowa.

