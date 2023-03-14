Fire displaces several residents of Cedar Falls apartment

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire displaced several residents of a Cedar Falls apartment on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2724 Bicentennial Drive around 11 p.m.

Crews said they found smoke in the hallways and flames on the third floor.

The apartment complex houses many people who are physically disabled, and they needed help getting out safely.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

