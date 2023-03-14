Show You Care
Fire displaces several residents of Cedar Falls apartment

A fire displaced several residents of a Cedar Falls apartment on Monday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire displaced several residents of a Cedar Falls apartment on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2724 Bicentennial Drive around 11 p.m.

Crews said they found smoke in the hallways and flames on the third floor.

The apartment complex houses many people who are physically disabled, and they needed help getting out safely.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

