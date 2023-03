MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Mount Vernon wanted to thank the EMS worker that saved their grandaughter’s life.

2-year-old Arlette Cox had to be rushed to the hospital after a seizure. As KCRG-TV9 photojournalist Marc Bauer reports, she was lucky that one man on the ambulance crew knew exactly what to do.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.