Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Des Moines preps for March Madness crowds before teams, fans arrive

As teams gear up to play in the NCAA tournament, people in Des Moines are making the final preparations before the athletes and fans arrive.
By WOI
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - As teams gear up to play in the NCAA tournament, people in Des Moines are making the final preparations before the athletes and fans arrive.

The Iowa Events Center said tickets sold out by the end of the first day of sales. Catch Des Moines said it expects to have more than 2,000 visitors to the area during March Madness.

Des Moines previously played host to the tournament in 2019, which brought a huge boost for local businesses.

City officials estimate the economic impact at more than $8 million, with people using hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers.

Organizers expect the draw to be even bigger this year.

“We’re going to have great crowds, with schools like Kansas, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas. All those schools should travel pretty well,” Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines, said.

Teams are expected to begin holding practice sessions at the Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation

Latest News

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, March 13th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, March 13th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, March 13th, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, March 13th, 2023
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Kirkwood advances to national tournament with 62-54 victory over Iowa Western
Kirkwood advances to national tournament with 62-54 victory over Iowa Western