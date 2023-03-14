Decorah man charged with purchasing depiction of a minor in a sex act

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a larger ongoing investigation, officials with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 76-year-old man.

On January 23rd, 2023, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Springwater Road. Officials say that Bruce Larson was subsequently arrested and charged with 5 counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Purchase/Possess Depiction of Minor in a Sex Act on March 13th, 2023.

He was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail.

