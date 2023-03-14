Show You Care
Decorah man charged with purchasing depiction of a minor in a sex act

As part of a larger ongoing investigation, officials with the Winneshiek County Sheriff's...
As part of a larger ongoing investigation, officials with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 76-year-old man.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a larger ongoing investigation, officials with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 76-year-old man.

On January 23rd, 2023, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Springwater Road. Officials say that Bruce Larson was subsequently arrested and charged with 5 counts of Aggravated Misdemeanor Purchase/Possess Depiction of Minor in a Sex Act on March 13th, 2023.

He was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail.

