CEO of ProCircular named ‘Iowa’s 2023 SBA Small Business Person of the Year’

Aaron Warner, CEO of ProCircular in Coralville.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The CEO and founder of ProCircular, a cyber security and compliance firm headquartered in Coralville has won “Iowa’s 2023 SBA Small Business Person of the Year” award.

Aaron Warner founded the company in 2016 and their growth took off immediately. Within their first 12 months, ProCircular’s revenue grew 200%. Since then, the company has consistently continued to grow at a rate of 60% every year (minus 2020 due to the pandemic).

Since 2020, ProCircular has added two more offices, increased staff from 35 to 69, and increased paid internships from 7 to 19.

“Our 2023 State Small Business Persons of the Year have given their all to achieve their American dream — to own and build a strong, resilient business; create jobs; increase competition and innovation and power America’s historic economic recovery,” said Isabella Guzman, head of the US Small Business Administration. “These incredible entrepreneurs show the vibrancy and grit of our nation’s small businesses. From Main Street to manufacturing hubs and tech centers, they are powering our economy. We hope their stories inspire and motivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Warner was named the Corridor Business Journal’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2022.

