Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2 runaway teens from group home died from alcohol poisoning, medical examiner says

Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were found after they were reported missing.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have released the cause of death for two teenagers who were found dead earlier this year.

The medical examiner’s office recently listed the deaths of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar as accidental. Officials said their manner of death was determined to be drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication along with Meyers having used marijuana shortly before dying.

In January, the Mesa Police Department reported that a man walking his dogs spotted what he thought was a mannequin in a water detention basin. However, officers responded and ended up finding the girls’ bodies.

Authorities listed Meyers and Avelar as runaways from a nearby group home about two weeks before their bodies were found.

Police said they are continuing to ask the public to submit any details about the teens’ deaths as the current information they have remains scarce.

KPHO reports the group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating in the area for 12 years.

Detectives said there doesn’t appear to be signs of foul play in the girls’ deaths.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed
FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Iowa City police said Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids, faces charges of voluntary...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for fatal shooting outside Iowa City bar last year
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec Baldwin
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Late-winter storm pummels Northeast with heavy, wet snow
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Wild weather is impacting millions of people from coast-to-coast Tuesday.
More rain, snow, flooding pounding both U.S. coasts
Emma Alcorn
Operation Quickfind: Emma Alcorn