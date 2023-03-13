Warmer temperatures and another Thursday system await us this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are beginning the workweek quiet and cool but mild air and another Thursday precipitation chance await us.

TODAY/TONIGHT: Look for highs in the upper 20s to around freezing with a few flurries possible at times thanks to the chilly air and thick cloud cover. No impact or accumulation is expected from these, but you may catch a stray snowflake flying at times. With some clearing overnight, we’ll dip to the teens to start Tuesday with wind chills in the single digits.

LOOKING AHEAD: Under a mostly sunny sky tomorrow we’ll be able to warm a bit more than today, generally in the mid to upper 30s across the area with a few low 40s south. By Wednesday, it’ll be like a heat wave with widespread upper 40s to mid-50s likely.

THE THURSDAY CYCLE CONTINUES At least this time, Thursday’s system looks to be all rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s should help ensure that the snowfall side of this system stays off to our northwest. We’ll keep an eye on the track, but for now, we continue on the warm side. As for rain amounts, a good early estimate looks light with totals around a quarter inch suggested.

STRONG WINDS LIKELY FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY Behind this system on Thursday, intense northwest winds are likely. Gusts over 40mph appear quite likely at this time with some spots even gusting over 50 mph at times. This will also pull down some cold and dry air. As a result, just about any time in that Friday-Saturday window, there may be some scattered flurries flying. At this time, flurries are not expected to cause a problem, but you’ll certainly notice the cold, strong wind!

Beyond this, somewhat quieter weather looks likely again into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.