Warmer air is coming

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine breaks back out on Tuesday helping to bring a bit of temperature recovery our way. Highs rise from the upper 30s to the lower 50s by Wednesday. Look for a breezy and mild mid-part of the week. Once again Thursday becomes the day for active weather through the Plains and upper Midwest. Across eastern Iowa, it looks like we stay on the warm side of this system giving us rain. Windy and colder conditions return at the end of the week on Friday. Have a good night!

