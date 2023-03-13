Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash.
Cedar Rapids resident identified as among three killed in crash near Walcott
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team reacts to their seeding in the NCAA tournament on...
Iowa women’s basketball team earns #2 seed in NCAA tournament, will host home game
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
First round game times announced for Iowa women’s basketball team in NCAA tournament
March Madness
Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional
Organizers with RAGBRAI have officially announced the full route for this year’s ride.
Full RAGBRAI 2023 route revealed

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital
State: Small amount of customers in Iowa concerned over bank failures
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
The principal of a school in Kentucky was arrested on terroristic threatening charges during...
Principal arrested during first day of job on terroristic threatening charges